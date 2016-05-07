Grizzlies fire coach Dave Joerger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have fired Dave Joerger after three seasons and three straight playoff appearances.
The Grizzlies announced the decision Saturday morning.
General manager Chris Wallace said in a statement the Grizzlies needed a change to ''foster the strong culture required to achieve sustainable, long-term success.''
The Grizzlies used an NBA-record 28 players this season. They finished the regular season at 42-40 and were swept in the first round by San Antonio.
Joerger had been with Memphis since before the 2007-08 season. He was promoted to replace Lionel Hollins after the Grizzlies were swept in the Western Conference finals in 2013. Joerger is 147-99 overall, 9-13 in the postseason.