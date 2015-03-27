Grimm earns first ML win as Rangers top Astros

Nelson Cruz's three-run home run capped the Rangers' five-run rally in the sixth and paved the way to a 8-3 win over the Houston Astros.

Justin Grimm (1-0) picked up the win in his Major League debut, allowing three runs in six innings on six hits. He struck out seven Astros and did not issue a walk.

"The first inning was by far the hardest thing I've ever done in my career," said Grimm. "Throwing in front of 50,000 is nerve wracking, but after that I thought I settled down pretty good."

Adrian Beltre picked up two hits and knocked in a pair of runs as Texas has now taken the first two games of its three-game series against Houston.

Lucas Harrell (6-5) kept Texas off the board for the first five frames, but could not make it through six, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits to absorb the loss.

"I felt like I was throwing the ball pretty well out there," said Harrell. "It seemed like if a few pitches just went a little different this would have been a different game."

Jordan Schafer picked up three hits and drove in a run for Houston, which has lost four of its last five games.

Jed Lowrie gave Houston a first-inning lead with a solo home run, his 13th of the year.

The Astros scored a pair of runs in the fifth to take a three-run lead. Brian Bogusevic delivered a leadoff double and scored on Justin Maxwell's double. With two outs, Schafer singled to scored Maxwell.

Craig Gentry and Ian Kinsler singled to start off the sixth for the Rangers. Two batters later, Harrell was unable to record an out on a grounder off the bat of Michael Young. Beltre then knocked in a pair with a base hit and Cruz followed with his three-run blast.

The Rangers added a pair in the seventh after a leadoff single by Gentry. After stealing second base and heading to third on Chris Snyder's throwing error, he scored when Kinsler singled. Kinsler then stole second and came around to score on Young's sac fly two batters later.

David Murphy and Mitch Moreland each doubled in the eighth to extend the lead to 8-3.

Robbie Ross, Mike Adams and Mark Lowe kept the Astros off the board in the final three innings to close out the Rangers' 8-3 win.

Game Notes

Texas wins the Silver Boot for the sixth straight season by clinching a victory over Houston in their season series...Texas is 31-16 against the Astros since 2005...The two teams wore uniforms from the 1986 season...Harrell leads Major League rookies with 81 2/3 innings pitched...Houston has hit 12 home runs in its last eight games...Texas went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position.