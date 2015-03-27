Griffin, Paul lead Clippers over Bobcats 111-86

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan all had double-doubles after three quarters as the Los Angeles Clippers handed the dreadful Charlotte Bobcats yet another lopsided loss, 111-86 on Saturday night.

Paul toyed with the Bobcats, finishing with 18 points and 14 assists in only 28 minutes.

Griffin had 21 points and 10 rebounds and DeAndre Jordan had 11 points with 12 rebounds. Caron Butler added 16 points as the Clippers opened an 84-52 lead after three quarters.

Kemba Walker had 19 points for the Bobcats, who've lost a franchise-record 14 straight and are on pace to match a dubious NBA record.

At 3-24, the Bobcats' winning percentage (.125) equals that of the NBA's all-time worst franchise, the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers finished 9-72. The Bobcats are on pace to finish this year's lockout-shortened 66-game schedule with eight wins.

The Bobcats, who have lost their last six by an average of 24.8 points, simply had no answers for Paul and Griffin, who put on a basketball clinic in Charlotte.

Paul created easy passing lanes with his dribble and Griffin raised the volume at Time Warner Cable Arena with a handful of high-flying — and often uncontested — dunks.

They fed off each well, using pick-and-rolls to free each other up for easy shots.

One of the many highlight-reel plays came with 4:44 left in the third quarter when Paul threw a no-look, behind-the-back bounce pass from the wing to a cutting Griffin, who came charging down the lane at full speed, caught the ball and threw down a powerful one-handed jam that brought the crowd to its feet.

The dunk gave the Clippers a 27-point edge.

By the end of the third quarter, the crowd had had enough of the home team and began booing the Bobcats after allowing Jordan to drive uncontested for a layup and a 36-point lead. Coach Paul Silas immediately called a timeout and jumped his players as they reached the sideline.

The Bobcats did go on a 14-2 run to cut the lead to 22, and Paul and Griffin returned briefly to ensure the Bobcats didn't get any closer.

Griffin added a couple of more late dunks and was so impressive that when he left the game for good with about seven minutes left, the remaining Bobcats fans gave him a standing ovation before an exodus for the doors ensued a moment later.

Notes: It was throwback night, and the Bobcats were honored as the Carolina Cougars of the ABA. The Clippers wore jerseys from the old Los Angeles Stars. ... Corey Maggette was back in the starting lineup for the Bobcats, replacing Tyrus Thomas. Maggette saw limited action in Friday night's loss to Chicago. ... Clippers coach Vinny Del Negro said Chauncey Billups will undergo surgery on his torn Achilles on Wednesday in Colorado.