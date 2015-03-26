Griffin leads Central Fla. over Bethune-Cookman

Jonathan Griffin homered and drove in five runs to lead Central Florida over Bethune-Cookman 16-5 in the Tallahassee Regional on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman (36-25) scored four unearned runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead, but Central Florida (39-22) broke the game open with eight runs in the top of the seventh.

Griffin drove in the Knights' first three runs with a single in the first and his two-run homer in the sixth. He drove in two more with a double in the seventh. Derek Luciano had four RBIs on two hits for Central Florida.

Alejandro Sanchez homered and Brashad Johnson drove in two runs for the Wildcats.

Nick Cicio (4-2) earned the win in relief and Chris Anselmo (3-5) took the loss in the game that was delayed 3 hours, 21 minutes in the top of the eighth due to lightning.