Green's bucket lifts Grizzlies over Suns

Phoenix, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Jeff Green's three-point play with 4.5 seconds remaining put the Grizzlies ahead, and Marc Gasol's block just before the buzzer sealed Memphis' hard-fought 102-101 road victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Grizzlies led most of the way before Isaiah Thomas put the Suns on his back in the fourth quarter and had Phoenix in front 101-94 with under two minutes to play.

From there, Memphis scored the final eight points, including Green's leaner in the lane off an offensive rebound while being fouled by Eric Bledsoe. Green made the ensuing free throw to break a 101-101 tie, and Gasol got a piece of Markieff Morris' elbow jumper to cap the Grizzlies' seventh straight win.

"We stuck with it and kept fighting," Gasol said.

Mike Conley scored 23 points, Zach Randolph chipped in with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Gasol finished with 15 points, eight assists, six boards and three blocks for the victors.

Thomas was held scoreless in the first half and still wound up with 24 points, 16 in the fourth quarter alone. Bledsoe added 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Goran Dragic and Morris scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Phoenix trailed by nine early in the fourth before Thomas started taking over. He drove through heavy traffic for layups four times in the first six minutes and threw in a 3-pointer during his hot streak.

Dragic knifed a bounce pass to a streaking Bledsoe for a left-handed layup that gave Phoenix its first lead, 90-89, of the second half, and an 8-0 run capped by two Bledsoe free throws increased the lead to 98-91 with 3 1/2 minutes to play.

A Thomas 3-pointer with 1:49 on the clock had Phoenix ahead 101-94, but the Suns went 0-for-4 from the field with a turnover over its last four touches.

"You can't worry about what's happened in the past. You have to look forward," said Dragic of the late missed opportunities.

Randolph began the game-ending 8-0 run with a jumper and two free throws, and Gasol went 1-for-2 at the foul line inside the final minute. Thomas back- rimmed an open shot from corner prior to Green's deciding basket.

The Grizzlies scored the first eight points of the second quarter to build a 33-23 lead, but the Suns scored nine straight out of a timeout and were only down 49-44 at halftime.

Memphis again stretched its lead to 10 late in the third, but a quick 8-0 Suns run -- highlighted by a Miles Plumlee putback slam -- helped Phoenix stay within five, 77-72, entering the final frame.

Game Notes

Memphis has won seven straight meetings ... The Grizzlies owned a 46-38 rebounding advantage and doubled-up Phoenix's second-chance points (22-11) ... Memphis outscored the Suns at the free throw line 27-11.