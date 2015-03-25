Green scores 21 of his 31 points in 2nd half as Niagara ends 6-game Fairfield win streak 71-67

Juan'ya Green scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half as Niagara edged Fairfield 71-67 Saturday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game.

Green, a sophomore guard, made 12 of 13 free throws for the Purple Eagles (7-7, 3-1), including 5 of 6 in the final 39 seconds, to help snap a six-game winning streak for the Stags (10-6, 2-2).

After trailing 44-41, Niagara scored on 11 of its next 12 possessions to take a 64-58 lead with 4:23 left.

Niagara had a huge advantage at the free-throw line, making 27 of 37 to Fairfield's 6 of 15. The Stags also committed 21 turnovers to 11 for the Purple Eagles.

Antoine Mason added 11 points for Niagara.

Derek Needham scored 13 points to pace four Fairfield players in double figures. Keith Matthews had 12 points, and Colin Nickerson and Desmond Wade contributed 11 each.