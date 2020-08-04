Packers' Davante Adams opts in for NFL season: 'It’s something I truly believe we can not necessarily run from'

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams has decided to not opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, despite many NFL players opting to sit the year out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams told ESPN that he “weighed options” but ultimately came to the decision to play.

NFL OPT-OUT DEADLINE SET, SALARY CAP RELIEF OK'D

“I have no plans of opting out at this point,” Adams said. “I love the game. I love my teammates and I’ve put a lot into this. I think about my legacy when it’s all said and done. This is a tricky time in the world, but it’s something I truly believe we can not necessarily run from.”

Adams is undoubtedly a top wide receiver in the league and is arguably one of the most important players on the Packers. A favorite of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adams came down with 83 receptions for 997 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Adams played in only 12 games last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Back in 2018, Adams had a career-high 111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.

If the Packers’ best receiving threat were to opt-out of the NFL season, it would have been a huge blow to their offense, and it would have only made things harder for Rodgers and company. Luckily for them, Adams has decided to suit up in 2020.