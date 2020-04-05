Green Bay Packers: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Green Bay Packers finished 13-3 during the 2019 season.

The Packers have 10 picks going into the draft. Four of their 10 picks came in trades from the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Last year, the Packers selected linebacker Rashan Gary with the No. 12 pick. Gary played in 16 games with the Packers last season, recording 21 tackles and two sacks.

Here are the Packers’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 30 overall

Second Round, No. 62 overall

Third Round, No. 94 overall

Fourth Round, No. 136 overall

Fifth Round, No. 175 overall

Sixth Round, No. 192 overall (from LV)

Sixth Round, No. 208 overall (from TEN)

Sixth Round, No. 209 overall

Seventh Round, No. 236 overall (from BUF via CLE)

Seventh Round, No. 242 overall (from BAL)

Here are some of the Packers’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Christian Kirksey, LB (signed from CLE)

Devin Funchess, WR (signed from IND)

Ricky Wagner, OL (signed from DET)

DEPARTURES

B.J. Goodson, LB (signed with CLE)

Blake Martinez, LB (signed with NYG)

Bryan Bulaga, OL (signed with LAC)

Dan Vitale, FB (signed with NE)

Geronimo Allison, WR (signed with DET)

Jason Spriggs, OL (signed with CHI)

Jimmy Graham, TE (signed with CHI)

Kyler Fackrell, LB (signed with NYG)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Ibraheim Campbell, S

Jared Veldheer, OL

Malcolm Johnson, TE

Ryan Grant, WR

Tramon Williams, CB