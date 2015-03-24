Greece suspends national soccer coach Claudio Ranieri after humiliating loss to Faeroe Islands

Greece has indefinitely suspended its national soccer coach following a humiliating 1-0 loss at home to the Faeroe Islands in a European Championship qualifier.

Claudio Ranieri was suspended by the Greece's Football Association on Saturday night. Youth coach Costas Tsanas was appointed interim coach for Tuesday's exhibition game against Serbia on the island of Crete.

The statement gave no reason why Ranieri was suspended, though it is believed to stem from a contract dispute.

Ranieri formerly coached at Chelsea and with leading Italian clubs. He succeeded Fernando Santos as Greece's coach after the country reached the second round of the World Cup in Brazil. But the national team slumped to three straight home defeats in Euro qualifiers.