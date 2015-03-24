Great Britain claims bronze in women's curling

Sochi, Russia (SportsNetwork.com) - Skip Eve Muirhead's perfect final stone gave Great Britain a 6-5 win over Switzerland and a bronze medal on Thursday at the Sochi Olympics.

Tied going into the 10th and final end, Swiss skip Mirjam Ott placed her final stone in the white circle before Muirhead steadily dropped her stone into the button to secure Great Britain its first women's curling medal since taking gold in 2002.

Switzerland finished fourth for a second straight Olympics and was again denied its third women's curling medal. Ott was also part of silver medal- winning teams in 2002 and '06.

Switzerland went ahead early with two points in the second end and led 3-1 following the fourth.

Muirhead, the reigning world champion with Scotland, then stuck a deuce in the fifth end to even the score and the Swiss left a stone in the circle in the sixth for a 4-3 edge that gave the hammer to Great Britain.

The British didn't waste the mistake, clearing the circle to blank the seventh end before another deuce in the eighth. Muirhead was then clutch on the defense, placing two nice rocks in the ninth end to force the Swiss to settle for one point and a 5-5 tie.