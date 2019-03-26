GRAPHIC VIDEO: Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic suffers 'devastating' leg injury

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a gruesome leg injury during the second overtime against the Brooklyn Nets Monday.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts described the injury as "Devastating."

Nurkic had 32 points and 16 rebounds before the injury. Video from the incident shows players turn away in horror after Nurkic bent his leg awkwardly as he battled for an offensive rebound.

"It made me sick to my stomach," Blazers guard Damian Lillard said of Nurkic's injury. "As I was walking over there, I saw everyone else turn around real quick and walk away, and then I look and I saw his leg."

An immobilized Nurkic was later exited on a stretcher surrounded by members of both teams and transferred to a local hospital. There were no further updates on his status.

The Blazers had enough plays to eventually beat the Nets 148-144.

