Grambling State women's basketball sets record with 141-point victory

Grambling State women’s basketball team picked up what might have been the program’s easiest victory, and it came at the expense of The College of Biblical Studies (CBS) on Tuesday night.

Behind Arianna Mosley’s 27 points and Kahia Warmsley’s 20 points, Grambling State topped CBS 159-18. The 141-point victory was the biggest in Division I women’s basketball history, according to ESPN. The previous record was set in 2018 when Savannah State topped Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aside from Mosley and Warmsley’s terrific game, Grambling State was able to show off its depth. Amanda Blake and DeMya Young each had 15 points. Jazmyne Jackson, Anijah Grant, Jordyn Carter and Jordaynia Ivie were also in double figures in scoring. Warmsley added 10 rebounds to her total for a double-double. Ivie also tallied seven steals in the win.

The Tigers moved to 6-5 with the victory, but it was not the first blowout the school record this season.

JIM BOEHEIM SAYS HE DOESN'T LIKE NIL 'AT ALL,' BUT 'THIS IS WHAT THE WORLD IS'

Grambling State started the year with a 93-48 win over Champion Christian College. Last month, the Tigers topped Wiley College 109-41 and now have the big win over CBS on its resume. The squad begins Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday against Prairie View A&M.

The College of Biblical Studies is a Houston-based school that participates in Division II’s National Christian College Athletic Association. The team has yet to win a game this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS plays Champion Christian College at home on Saturday.