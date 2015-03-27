Gotze still out for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze will remain out of the lineup for Saturday's match with Hoffenheim because of a thigh injury.

Gotze had been struggling with an adductor injury which kept him out of his team's 5-1 win against Hamburg over the weekend. However, he picked up a thigh problem and will now take no part in the club's match this weekend.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 14 Bundesliga matches this season for the Dortmund, which sits level on points with Bayern Munich and Schalke at the top of the league.