Gonzalez toes rubber for O's versus Red Sox

Miguel Gonzalez targets his third consecutive winning decision this evening when the Baltimore Orioles continue a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

Gonzalez has been marvelous of late for the Orioles and beat the Kansas City Royals on Friday, holding them to a run and six hits in eight innings, as he improved to 4-2 to go along with a 3.42 ERA. He had tossed seven scoreless innings in his previous start.

"Can't say enough about Miguel," said second baseman Omar Quintanilla. "He did a great job tonight."

Baltimore continued to impress on Tuesday, as Mark Reynolds hit a pair of homers, Wei-Yin Chen was solid over six-plus innings on the mound and the Orioles took down the Red Sox, 7-1.

"Hopefully tonight will be kind of a springboard for me," Reynolds said.

Quintanilla hit a solo homer for the Orioles, who have won eight of their last 10 games. Matt Wieters and Chris Davis added an RBI apiece.

Chen (11-7) gave up one run on nine hits while striking out four.

Carl Crawford knocked in the lone run for the Red Sox, who have lost five of seven.

Josh Beckett (5-10) struggled on the mound again, allowing six runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He has just one win over his last 12 starts.

Getting the call for the Red Sox tonight will be veteran righty Aaron Cook, who picked up his first win in more than a month his last time out. Cook defeated the Texas Rangers on August 6, holding them to a run and six hits in seven innings to run his record to 3-5 on the year, while lowering his ERA to 4.70.

He had lost his previous three starts and four decisions.

Cook lost to Baltimore earlier in the year in his only other start against them and was pounded for six earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings.

The Orioles are 7-3 against the Red Sox this season.