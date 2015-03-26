Gonzalez, Scutaro lead Red Sox rout of Rangers

Adrian Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two home 5.

Marco Scutaro drove in three runs during the 14-hit attack and Dustin Pedroia added a two-run double for Boston, which moved into a tie with the Yankees atop the AL East standings with its fourth win in six games.

John Lackey (12-9) was the recipient of the run support, earning the win after giving up four runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Josh Hamilton homered and added a run-scoring sacrifice fly and Ian Kinsler added a solo shot for AL West-leading Texas, which has dropped three of four overall.

Colby Lewis (11-9) was shelled for seven runs on nine hits in a six-inning start to take the loss.