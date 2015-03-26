Gonzalez leads A's over Blue Jays

Gio Gonzalez turned in eight solid innings and hit two-run homer as Oakland downed 1, in the third edition of a four-game set.

Hideki Matsui posted two hits with an RBI and Ryan Sweeney also drove in a run for the Athletics, who have won four of their last five including two of three in this series.

Gonzalez (10-11) scattered four hits and one run, striking out nine with one walk to snap a five-start losing streak. Andrew Bailey worked a perfect ninth to close out the victory.

Edwin Encarnacion knocked in the lone run for the Blue Jays, who have lost two in a row after winning the series opener on Thursday.

Henderson Alvarez (0-1) pitched well in defeat, allowing seven hits and two runs -- one earned -- over six full frames.