Gonzalez keeps rolling as Dodgers top Rockies

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Adrian Gonzalez drove in three runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Yasiel Puig, Howie Kendrick and Yasmani Grandal each knocked in a run, while Jimmy Rollins reached base three times and scored twice in the win.

Zack Greinke (2-0) surrendered three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Dodgers, who have won six straight.

"I threw a bunch of good pitches tonight," Greinke said. "My fastball and changeup were working pretty well. That could be one of the toughest lineups in the league over there. I'm just trying to make pitches."

DJ LaMahieu homered in the loss and Troy Tulowitzki had an RBI for the Rockies.

Jordan Lyles (1-1) was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs on five hits in six innings. Colorado has lost two straight following a three-game winning streak.

"Jordan battled well. He had some walks he had to work around," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "We just haven't played clean enough to win those first two games."

Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a double and scored two batters later on Tulowitzki's single to left.

Greinke settled in from there and let his offense do the rest.

Grandal followed Kendrick's leadoff double in the second with an RBI hit that tied the game. Los Angeles took the lead in the third on Gonzalez's RBI groundout that plated Greinke, who singled with one out in the inning. Rollins had also reached with a walk and Puig added a single.

Lyles walked three of the first four batters he faced in the fifth, and Gonzalez ripped a deep single into the gap in left center that scored Joc Pederson and Rollins.

LaMahieu belted a two-run homer to center in the seventh that ended Greinke's night and cut Colorado's deficit to 4-3, but the Dodgers answered in the home half.

Rollins hit a ground-rule double to lead off the frame before Puig's two-bagger extended the lead to 5-3. Kendrick knocked in Puig with a double to restore the three-run margin.

Joel Peralta pitched the ninth and picked up his third save of the season.

Game Notes

Gonzalez has 14 RBI on the season ... The Rockies went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, while LA went 5-for-14 in those instances ... Time of game: 2:55 ... Los Angeles' Brandon McCarthy will face Colorado's Eddie Butler in the series finale on Sunday.