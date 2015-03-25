Gonzaga remains No. 1 in men's hoops poll

Gonzaga remained the No. 1 team in men's college basketball, according to the latest Associated Press poll.

The Bulldogs ascended to the top spot for the first time in school history last Monday and this week received 54 first-place votes -- three more than last week -- and a total of 1,611 points from a nationwide media panel.

Duke, which earned 11 first-place votes, moved up one spot to No. 2 and swapped places with Indiana. The Hoosiers lost to Ohio State last Tuesday before taking a one-point win at Michigan on Sunday to claim the outright Big Ten title.

Louisville vaulted four places to fourth and is followed by fellow co-Big East champ Georgetown, Michigan, Big 12 co-winner Kansas, Michigan State, ACC champ Miami-Florida and Ohio State.

The second 10 consists of Kansas State, Marquette, Florida, Oklahoma State, New Mexico, Saint Louis, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Syracuse and Memphis, while the last five ranked teams are UCLA, Wisconsin, Creighton, Notre Dame and VCU.

Creighton, coming off its Missouri Valley Tournament title on Sunday, is the lone newcomer.

Oregon, which had been ranked since mid-January, dropped out after being 19th last week. The Ducks lost at Colorado and at Utah last week.