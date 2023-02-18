Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour
Published

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac defends Tiger Woods' tampon gag: 'Can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist

Woods has caught flack for the 'sexist' move

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiger Woods received backlash after he handed Justin Thomas a tampon upon outdriving him on Thursday.

The 15-time major champion said it was nothing more than a "prank," and it was "friends having fun."

However, one writer said Woods had "employed basic misogyny to insult" Thomas, "replicating an old prank that immature school boys used to think was funny." Many others thought it was sexist and degrading to women.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

On the contrary, Paige Spiranac, former professional golfer turned social media influencer, is defending the 47-year-old.

"If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It’s funny," Spiranac tweeted on Thursday.

This is hardly Woods' first controversy - his biggest came in 2009 when it was revealed he was cheating on his then-wife, Elin Nordegren. That didn't stop the outcry, though.

But Spirinac, whose self-promotion has garnered criticism for sexualizing women's golf, put those who are ripping Woods to the test.

Social media personality Paige Spiranac hits from the sand during the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge on April 27, 2019 in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Social media personality Paige Spiranac hits from the sand during the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge on April 27, 2019 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

TIGER WOODS MAKES CUT AT GENESIS INVITATIONAL, HIS FIRST TOURNAMENT SINCE JULY

"It’s interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I’ve decided to build my business. You can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist," Spirinac wrote on Friday.

Woods noted on Friday after his second rounds that the gag had taken a turn.

"It was supposed to be a funny game, but obviously it hasn't turned out that way," Woods said. "If I offend anybody, it was not the case. It was just friends having fun.

"If I offend anybody in any way, shape, or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time. Virally, I think this did not come across that way, but between us, it's different."

Tiger Woods of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States walk across the ninth hole during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. 

Tiger Woods of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States walk across the ninth hole during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California.  (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods and Thomas shared a laugh and have grown close since the latter became a pro. They were paired together during the 2019 Presidents Cup, winning both of their team matches.

Woods made the cut at the Genesis Invitational, his first tournament since The Open Championship July.