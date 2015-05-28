Goldschmidt, D-backs edge Cubs in rubber game

Phoenix, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to power the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Goldschmidt's efforts backed a quality start from Jeremy Hellickson (2-3), who pitched into the seventh and scattered three runs on four hits.

Chris Coghlan hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Miguel Montero, who spent the first nine years of his career in Arizona, cranked a solo shot in the second inning.

Goldschmidt singled in a run in the first inning and hammered a Jason Hammel (3-2) offering to straightaway center in the third.

Nick Ahmed opened the third with his first career triple and scored on Hellickson's sacrifice fly to center field. Ender Inciarte singled ahead of Goldschmidt's mammoth blast, and the Diamondbacks stayed ahead 4-1 before Coghlan clubbed a two-run shot in the fifth.

Hammel, after allowing three earned runs over his previous three starts, was charged with four runs on five hits over seven frames. He struck out nine and walked one.

"The first three innings I couldn't get the ball over the plate," said Hammel. "Too many pitches up in the zone."

Hellickson was pulled with two outs and the bases empty in the seventh, and Arizona's bullpen maintained the one-run lead. Andrew Chafin retired the only batter he faced, Addison Reed threw a 1-2-3 eighth, and Brad Ziegler shook off a two-out single in the ninth en route to his second save.

"We're getting more consistency out of the bullpen," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "We're starting to play better."

Game Notes

In the series, Goldschmidt went 5-for-10 with two home runs, four runs scored, six RBI and four walks ... The Diamondbacks are 4-0-2 in their last six series vs. Cubs ... Cubs rookie Kris Bryant had his 12-game hitting streak come to an end ... Chicago was looking for its fourth straight series victory ... Inciarte recorded two of Arizona's six hits ... Jorge Soler accounted for half of Chicago's four hits.