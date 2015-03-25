Golden State Warriors unveil 'first modern short-sleeve jersey' to wear at 3 home games

The Golden State Warriors have unveiled plans to wear the NBA's "first modern short-sleeve jersey" for three of their remaining home games this season.

The Warriors announced Monday that they will debut the alternate uniforms at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 22. The team will also wear the jerseys for home games against Houston on March 8 and Chicago on March 15.

Adidas, the uniform-provider of the NBA, says the jerseys feature "the first-ever super lightweight stretch woven short with maximum ventilation for player comfort. The jersey includes armhole insets with 360-degree stretch fabric that facilitates free range of motion for the arms and shoulders."

Adidas hopes to unveil similar short-sleeve jerseys for other NBA teams next season.