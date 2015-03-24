Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors begin search for next coach after firing Mark Jackson

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014, Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson instructs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors fired Jackson on Tuesday, May 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Golden State Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob has never been afraid to take a risk. And he knows his latest move — firing coach Mark Jackson — comes with a lot of risk.

Lacob just believes it's one worth taking.

After jettisoning Jackson on Tuesday, Lacob and general manager Bob Myers moved forward with filling the team's coaching vacancy Wednesday. Lacob said he has no set criteria for his next coach and no timetable to make the hire, but he's counting on the search to attract more candidates — and more top-tier talent — than when he hired Jackson three years ago.