Golden Knights' Jack Eichel has poignant words about Buffalo return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel had poignant words for Sabres fans on Thursday night after he returned to Buffalo for the first time since he was traded by the team.

The Sabres traded Eichel in November following a monthslong standoff with the team over the treatment of his neck injury. But Eichel has come on strong for Vegas in 11 games. He has three games and four assists in that span.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Thursday, he was met with boos.

"This is the loudest I’ve ever heard this place, ever. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game," he told reporters after the game, via the New York Post.

UKRAINIAN-BORN NHL AGENT SAYS CLIENTS ARE WRONGLY BEING TARGETED AMID RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: 'THEY WANT PEACE'

He said fans were just booing him because they wish he was still playing in Buffalo.

"I’m pretty happy it’s over. Just move on," he said of his return to Buffalo. "It’s not an easy game to play in by any means. I’m not going to stand here and say it was. It’s frustrating. We wanted to get a win here and we didn’t."

Eichel took two shots on goal in the game but did not score in the 17:50 he spent on the ice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo managed to take down Vegas, 3-1.