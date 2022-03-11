Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel has poignant words about Buffalo return

The Sabres traded Eichel in November after a rift over how to handle his neck injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel had poignant words for Sabres fans on Thursday night after he returned to Buffalo for the first time since he was traded by the team.

The Sabres traded Eichel in November following a monthslong standoff with the team over the treatment of his neck injury. But Eichel has come on strong for Vegas in 11 games. He has three games and four assists in that span.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel warms up prior an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel warms up prior an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

On Thursday, he was met with boos.

"This is the loudest I’ve ever heard this place, ever. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game," he told reporters after the game, via the New York Post.

UKRAINIAN-BORN NHL AGENT SAYS CLIENTS ARE WRONGLY BEING TARGETED AMID RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: 'THEY WANT PEACE'

He said fans were just booing him because they wish he was still playing in Buffalo.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel  prior to an NHL hockey game against his former team the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel  prior to an NHL hockey game against his former team the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"I’m pretty happy it’s over. Just move on," he said of his return to Buffalo. "It’s not an easy game to play in by any means. I’m not going to stand here and say it was. It’s frustrating. We wanted to get a win here and we didn’t."

Eichel took two shots on goal in the game but did not score in the 17:50 he spent on the ice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo managed to take down Vegas, 3-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.