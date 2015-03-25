Glenn has double-double, SC Upstate holds off Northern Kentucky 60-54 to win A-Sun opener

Ricardo Glenn had 10 points and 10 rebounds and South Carolina-Upstate held Northern Kentucky to two points in the final 4:48 to take a 60-54 victory Saturday night in Atlantic Sun Conference action.

Glenn posted his fourth-double double in five games for the Spartans (7-7), who opened their conference campaign by winning their third straight game. Glenn was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and SC Upstate was 19 of 19, making up for 38.8 percent field goal shooting (19 of 49). The Spartans hit only 3 of 15 3-pointers.

The Norse (3-8, 1-2), in their first NCAA Division I home contest, led by seven early, but the Spartans overtook them for a 33-24 halftime lead.

Northern Kentucky regained the lead at 50-47 on the fifth 3-pointer by Eshaunte Jones, who finished with 18 points, but Fred Miller's seven straight points pushed SC Upstate in front for good.