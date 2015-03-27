'Glee' star Lea Michele to perform at Super Bowl

"Glee" star Lea Michele will sing "America the Beautiful" before the Super Bowl on Feb. 6 in Texas.

It will be the seventh time the song has been performed at the Super Bowl.

The Golden Globes-nominated singer and actress from the Fox musical comedy will join a list of "America the Beautiful" performers that includes Ray Charles and Queen Latifah.

Christina Aguilera is singing the national anthem and the Black Eyed Peas are performing at halftime.

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Green Bay Packers at $1.3 billion Cowboys Stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Arlington.