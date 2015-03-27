Gilmartin solid as FSU tops Oregon 6-4

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Sean Gilmartin struck out eight over seven innings and Stephen Cardullo and Sherman Johnson each hit solo home runs as Florida State defeated Oregon 6-4 on Saturday night in the Norwich Regional.

Florida State (44-17) awaits the winner of the elimination game Sunday afternoon between Oregon (39-23) and Connecticut (48-15). The Huskies eliminated Central Connecticut with a 25-5 victory Saturday.

Gilmartin (8-7) gave up a two-out home run to Jack Marder in the first and then held the Ducks scoreless until the eighth. Geoff Parker relieved Gilmartin after KC Serna and Danny Pulfer singled to start the eighth. The Ducks (7-5) scored three runs but stranded runners at second and third when Parker struck out Andrew Mendenhall.