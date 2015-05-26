Gibson, Ducks cruise past Canadiens

Anaheim, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - John Gibson was strong between the pipes once again as he made 37 saves to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Francois Beauchemin, Rickard Rakell and Cam Fowler all scored for the Ducks, who have won four straight games and seven of their last eight.

Gibson is now 6-1-0 in his last seven starts.

Alex Galchenyuk scored a late power-play goal and Carey Price stopped 30 shots for Montreal, which was coming off a 4-0 loss to San Jose on Monday.

Beauchemin opened the scoring for the Ducks, beating Price blocker side with a wrister from the right circle wrist just 6:31 into the game.

Midway through the second, Beauchemin jumped out of the penalty box and raced in on a breakaway, but was denied by Price's blocker to keep it a one-goal game.

Just over a minute later, Jiri Sekac tapped the rebound of Hampus Lindholm's point blast over to Rakell, who fired it past Price to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

Max Pacioretty was kept off the board after Gibson made a blocker stop on his short-handed breakaway with 1:39 left in the middle stanza.

After Clayton Stoner took a delay of game penalty, Montreal pulled Price with over two minutes to play. Fowler, however, lofted the puck from his own zone and into the vacated net for a 3-0 score.

Galchenyuk spoiled Gibson's shutout bid by tapping in Andrei Markov's cross- crease pass with 1:41 to play.

Game Notes

Beauchemin tied his career high in goals with eight, which he also accomplished in 2005-06 and 2011-12 ... Canadiens forward Devante Smith-Pelly and Anaheim forward Sekac each played against the former team for the first time since they were traded for each other on Feb. 24 ... Montreal forwards Brian Flynn and Torrey Mitchell, who were acquired from Buffalo on Monday, made their debuts ... The Ducks improved to 29-3-6 when scoring first.