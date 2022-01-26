Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants say they won’t trade for Texans' Deshaun Watson

Owner John Mara said it wasn't the 'right fit'

By Bobby Burack | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants will not trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, says team co-owner John Mara.

The Texans plan to trade Watson at some point this offseason. Because the Giants expressed interest in former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, whom Watson likes, NFL reporters surmised last week that the Giants could hire Flores and trade for Watson. Mara crushed those talks quickly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston.

In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

"We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson," Mara said Wednesday.

Mara adds Watson is "not the right fit" because of sexual assault allegations and the Giants’ salary cap problems.

So far, both the Dolphins and Giants have said they will not trade for Watson, raising the question of who will?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Though Watson is facing 22 sexual misconduct allegations and a likely suspension next season — he did not play in 2021 — there should still be a market for Watson after the court adjudicates him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. 

In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston.  (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

The Broncos, Panthers, and Eagles are possible landing spots for Watson, assuming the Browns stick with Baker Mayfield and the Steelers avoid Watson trade talks.

Now, football people lie. So no one would be stunned if Mara trades for Watson next week and says he changed his mind. Yet if we take Mara for his word, Giants fans should expect another season of Daniel Jones.