Giants trade former first-round draft pick to Chiefs: reports

The New York Giants made an interesting trade on Thursday ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants agreed to trade former first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

The Score first reported the trade.

New York selected Toney with the No. 20 pick of the 2021 draft out of Florida over other wide receivers like Rashod Bateman, Elijah Moore and Rondale Moore.

Toney played in 10 games for the Giants during his rookie season. He caught 39 passes for 420 yards but failed to find the end zone. He played in only two games this season for New York, catching two passes for zero yards and rushing the ball twice for 23 yards.

Toney came under the spotlight over the course of the season because of the lack of targets. He did not receive a target against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and only got three targets in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

He has not played the rest of the season and has been on the injury report with a knee issue.

Toney will go from Daniel Jones to Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. The Chiefs are ranked No. 1 in points scored and No. 2 in yards gained.