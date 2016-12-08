Giants Slugger Pablo Sandoval Goes Down With Broken Wrist

next Image 1 of 2

Pablo Sandoval's year of redemption has hit a snag after the San Francisco Giants third baseman broke his wrist Friday night.

Sandoval has a broke bone in his right wrist and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Giants head athletic trainer Dave Groeschner says an MRI exam Saturday morning revealed the broken hamate bone. Sandoval probably will have surgery Tuesday.

Groeschner says Sandoval was in pain while batting during the World Series champions' 3-0 loss at the Washington Nationals on Friday night and had an X-ray.

The hot-hitting Sandoval was brutal in 2010 for the World Champion's during a season that was difficult for him personally.

The apartment complex he lives in suffered a fire last season that tore through the entire block. His mother lives on the block with him and though she was not injured, there were deaths because of the fire.

Sandoval also was involved in a custody battle with his ex-wife over their daughter and his season included trips away from the team to go to court.

To top it all off, Sandoval was told that he was too overweight by his best friend on the team, Andres Torres and that was one of the reasons he was struggling. In the off-season Sandoval lost 40 pounds and looked to have regained the form he had in his sterling 2009 rookie campaign.

Sandoval is hitting .313 with five homers and 14 RBIs this season. Manager Bruce Bochy calls Sandoval's injury "a tough blow for us."

Bochy says the Giants will call up third baseman Ryan Rohlinger from Triple-A Fresno.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

