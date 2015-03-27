Giants sign Bumgarner to five-year extension

The San Francisco Giants on Monday signed pitcher Madison Bumgarner to a five-year contract extension through 2017 with a club/vesting option for 2018 and a club option for 2019.

The extension covers the lefty's arbitration years plus his first year of free agency.

"Preserving our core pitching for the long term remains a top priority for the Giants and today's extension certainly helps further that goal," Giants senior vice president and general manager Brian Sabean said. "Madison has already proven that he is one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game today and we are confident that he will continue to succeed for many years to come."

The 10th-overall pick by the Giants in the 2007 draft, Bumgarner has appeared in 57 games with 54 starts for San Francisco over the last four seasons, amassing a 21-20 record with a 3.12 earned run average.

He has gone 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA through two starts for the Giants this season.