Giants seemingly have gotten a new Aaron Ross after a 1-year hiatus
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Aaron Ross' return to the New York Giants seems to agree with the veteran cornerback.
The 30-year-old Ross is back after a one-year stint in Jacksonville and has been one of the early surprises at training camp.
In the first week of camp, Ross has intercepted two passes, defended a couple of others and been a presence for a secondary that gave up 254.3 yards last season, ranking 28th in the league.
The way Ross is playing, there is a chance that he could push incumbent Corey Webster for a starting job. Webster struggled last season and agreed to a $3 million pay cut for the final year of his contract, lowering his salary to $4 million.
Prince Amukamara is set at the other corner.