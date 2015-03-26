Giants safeties Phillips and Rolle fined for hits

New York Giants safeties Antrel Rolle and Kenny Phillips have been fined a total of $30,000 for unnecessary roughness calls in last weekend's loss to the Washington Redskins.

The NFL confirmed the fines on Friday. The league did not identify the plays but both probably involved Redskins tight end Fred Davis.

Rolle was fined $20,000 for spearing an opponent with his helmet. Rolle was flagged for an unnecessary roughness call against Davis with roughly eight minutes left in the Redskins' 28-14 win. The third-down penalty kept Washington's drive alive and it scored an insurance touchdown.

Phillips was fined $10,000 because he unnecessarily struck an opponent in the head and neck area. The only play in question involving Phillips happened late in the third quarter on a tackle of Davis. A penalty was not called.

Phillips indicated in the locker room on Friday that he planned to appeal the fine.