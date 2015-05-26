Giants-Rockies postponed

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - Sunday afternoon's series-concluding contest at Coors Field between the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather.

A date to reschedule the game will be announced at a later date.

The teams had split the first two games, as Colorado notched a 6-4 win on Friday and San Francisco picked up a 5-4 victory in 11 innings on Saturday.

San Francisco will remain on the road, starting a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday. Colorado will head to Arizona for the start of a three-game set on Monday.