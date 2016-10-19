Giants reliever Josh Osich has procedure on left knee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Giants reliever Josh Osich underwent a procedure on his left knee Tuesday in Los Angeles.

San Francisco general manager Bobby Evans says Dr. Steve Yoon performed the minor surgery to remove scar tissue. Osich was scheduled to return home Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Osich went 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA in 59 appearances and 36 1/3 innings during his second major league season. Osich didn't pitch in the playoffs for the Giants, who lost Game 4 of the NL Division Series to the Cubs.