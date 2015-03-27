Giants QB Sorgi joins Manning on sidelines with shoulder injury; Bomar to start vs Steelers

Eli Manning isn't the only Giants quarterback who will miss New York's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Scratch backup Jim Sorgi, too.

Sorgi had an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a torn capsule in his right shoulder that will sideline him two to three weeks, said Matt Brei, his agent. The good news is that the injury does not involve Sorgi's labrum, which was an issue last season.

With Manning (12 stitches) and Sorgi sidelined, first-year pro Rhett Bomar is going to start and possibly play the entire game Saturday night in the Giants' first home contest at the New Meadowlands Stadium.

The Giants signed free agent quarterback Dominic Randolph on Thursday and waived tight end Jake Ballard, who was sidelined most of training camp with hamstring injury.

Sorgi, who backed up Peyton Manning for six seasons in Indianapolis before signing with the Giants, was at practice in Albany on Thursday but was not immediately available for comment.

"Jim called me after the test and told me about the injury," Brei said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. "It's two to three weeks and just some rehab and not related to the previous injury. Compared to what it could have been, it's good news."

Sorgi was hurt throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Cruz in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 31-16 win over the Jets. On the play, he was slammed by linebacker Lance Laury. He did not practice Wednesday because of soreness in his shoulder and ribs.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin would not discuss the specifics of Sorgi's injury, only saying that he had damage to his throwing shoulder. He also would not discuss a time frame for recovery until speaking with Dr. Russell Warren, the team's orthopedic surgeon.

When asked if the Giants would have to look for another veteran backup, Coughlin simply said: 'We'll see."

"He needs rest. He needs rehab and how long will that be I can't answer that," Coughlin said.

The Giants open the season in a little more than three weeks against Carolina.

Manning, who was ruled out of Saturday's game because of concern that wearing his helmet would break or irritate the stitches he received Monday night, should be back much earlier. He suffered a 3-inch gash on his left forehead after his helmet was knocked off and his head hit the helmet of Jets safety Jim Leonhard.

That leaves Bomar for this week, although offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride hopes to give Randolph, who was in the Giants minicamp, some playing time.

"This is a great opportunity for me to get much needed reps," Bomar said Thursday. "I just have to go out there and take advantage of it."

Bomar, who took the snaps at practice Wednesday, spent all of last season on the Giants' practice squad before being activated for the final game as the third quarterback. The one-time Oklahoma quarterback has not played a complete game since his senior year at Sam Houston State.

Bomar played well in limited action against the Jets, hitting 6 of 7 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 23-yard scramble for a first down late in the game.

"I feel I have had a pretty good camp," Bomar said. "I've tried to be more consistent. I made a lot more plays this year than last year. I had more reps. There are things I can still improve on. I am learning with every game in this offense."

Gilbride said this is the first time he has gone into a preseason game with basically one quarterback. He wants Bomar to be efficient, effective and produce lots of touchdowns, adding he played terrific against the Jets.

"There's a lot of pressure on him because I'm sure he feels the weight of the world," Gilbride said. "Instead of looking at guys who he has been on the scout team with, he's looking at the starters in the eye and they're expecting him to lead and do the things that Eli would do, and it's not fair to expect that from him."

Gilbride said not having Manning and Sorgi will limit what the team can do on offense for the second straight game. Injuries to the tight ends and offensive line limited the game plan against the Jets.

"We're not concerned. We're not worried," center Shaun O'Hara said. "I think it is exciting. I am excited for Rhett. I don't think coming into training camp he ever thought he would get an opportunity to start a game, let along play an entire game. This is great for him."

Randolph was in an airport in Richmond, Va., awaiting a flight to a vacation in Nantucket, Mass., when he got a call from his agent. The flight had a stop in Newark, N.J., and five hours later he was in Albany.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity," said Randolph, who threw for 13,455 yards and 117 touchdowns in four seasons at Holy Cross. "I mean this is what I've been playing for in college and this is what everyone plays for — to get to the next level. It's a great experience. I'm trying to learn a lot, learn as much as I can for this weekend."