Giants players 'surprised' Brian Daboll was retained following woeful season: report

The New York Giants went 3-14 this season, and a lot of people were surprised over owner John Mara's decision to retain general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for a fourth season.

Apparently, multiple Giants players were also "surprised" about the team retaining Daboll, according to a report from ESPN.

While multiple players were "surprised" about Daboll coming out, some said they were fine with it because Daboll is a player-friendly coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The players said the Giants head coach was open to feedback and incorporates a schedule that "hardly wears them down," according to the report.

The report also said the players like Daboll as a person but see signs that his program is not "destined for success."

Daboll’s tenure could not have gotten off to a better start, going 9-7-1 in his first season, winning a playoff game over the Minnesota Vikings and being named Coach of the Year.

Since then, it has been all downhill.

The Giants regressed in 2023, going 6-11, making what people thought the 2024 season to be a make-or-break season for the coach and general manager.

GIANTS LEGEND ELI MANNING BACKS TEAM'S DECISION TO STICK WITH BRIAN DABOLL, JOE SCHOEN DESPITE WOEFUL SEASON

Instead of improving, they went further in the other direction, going 3-14 in what was supposed to be a celebratory 100th season for the franchise.

It was a season that included fans flying banners with messages directed at ownership, benching starting quarterback Daniel Jones and cutting him days later.

Despite all of that, Schoen and Daboll will get another chance to right the ship.

One of the big issues this season was a lack of communication between coaches and players, according to the report.

Some players spoke of "being misled and left to dangle in the wind on issues, including their roles changing or snaps dwindling, without sufficient explanation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The biggest question Schoen and Daboll face entering next season is solving the quarterback position.

The team has the third selection in the NFL Draft, behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, and may not have a chance to select this year’s top two quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Regardless of who is playing quarterback for the Giants next season, both Daboll and Schoen are entering next season on the hot seat with a lot of pressure to win from a starving fanbase and restless ownership.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.