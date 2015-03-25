Giants place Ross on IR

East Rutherford, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Ross on injured reserve and waived offensive lineman Dallas Reynolds.

Ross, who suffered a back injury against the Chiefs in Week 4, had four tackles and an interception in four games this season. The Texas product returned to the Giants this season after a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reynolds was signed on Tuesday, when the Giants released running back Da'Rel Scott. Reynolds appeared in all 16 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012, making 14 starts at center after Jason Kelce went down with two torn knee ligaments in Week 1.

New York also promoted cornerback Charles James from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed safety Will Hill on the active roster.

Hill was suspended for the first four games for violating the league policy and program for substances of abuse.