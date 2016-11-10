Giants look for fourth in row, face rested Bengals after bye

CINCINNATI (3-4-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (5-3)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Giants by 2+

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cincinnati 2-5-1, New York 3-3-2

SERIES RECORD - Bengals lead 6-3

LAST MEETING - Bengals beat Giants 31-13, Nov. 11, 2012

LAST WEEK - Bengals had bye, tied Washington 27-27 on Oct. 20; Giants beat Eagles 28-23

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bengals No. 18, Giants No. 8

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (7), PASS (4)

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (21)

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (32), PASS (6)

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (9), PASS (25)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bengals play second game at MetLife Stadium this season, beat Jets in opener. ... QB Andy Dalton has 100-plus rating and no interceptions in four of last five games. ... RB Jeremy Hill has combined 244 yards rushing and two touchdowns in last two matches. ... RB Giovani Bernard has rushing TD in two straight outings. ... WR A.J. Green leads NFL with 59 receptions, ranks No. 2 with 896 yards receiving. He has 17 catches for 290 yards and touchdown in past two. ... TE Tyler Eifert had nine catches for 102 yards and TD in London. ... DT Carlos Dunlap leads team with five sacks. ... Giants are looking for first four-game winning streak since 2013. ... QB Eli Manning has thrown for 660 yards and seven TDs in last two at home. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. is sixth NFL player with 30 touchdown catches in 35 career games. ... Rookie WR Sterling Shepard ranks second among rookies with 34 receptions. ... New York has rushed for less than 80 yards in each of last five games, first time since official rushing records were kept in 1933. ... Rookie S Andrew Adams had first career interception last week. ... S Landon Collins has three interceptions in last two games. He's only NFL player to lead team in tackles (69), sacks (3) and interceptions (3) this season. ... Fantasy Tip: For those in knockout pools, Bengals are 4-1 in last five against rookie head coaches; 62-48 overall. More: Dalton had four TD passes and no interceptions in only game against Giants.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and -http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL