Giants LB Uani' Unga continues to stand out in preseason

With the first round of New York Giants roster cuts in the books, linebacker Uani' Unga's job remains safe, at least for now. The former undrafted free agent was signed by the Giants just days after his 27th birthday after not finding much success in his previous NFL stops. Unga has taken his playing level up another notch this preseason with the Giants.

In the all-important third preseason game, Unga was making plays all over the field. He finished with six tackles in just 31 snaps and earned positive marks per Pro Football Focus. He even saw some snaps with the first team defense on passing downs.

Given the state of the Giants' linebacker corps, Unga deserves to make the final 53-man roster. Incumbent starter Jon Beason is injured with a week-to-week tag and his direct backup Jameel McClain struggled when pressed into action in 2014. If Unga continues to make plays on passing downs, a case can be made that he deserves starting snaps in the regular season.