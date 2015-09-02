Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update September 23, 2015

Giants LB Uani' Unga continues to stand out in preseason

By | FoxSports
Aug 29, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass while being defended by New York Giants linebacker Devin Unga (47) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 29, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass while being defended by New York Giants linebacker Devin Unga (47) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

With the first round of New York Giants roster cuts in the books, linebacker Uani' Unga's job remains safe, at least for now. The former undrafted free agent was signed by the Giants just days after his 27th birthday after not finding much success in his previous NFL stops. Unga has taken his playing level up another notch this preseason with the Giants.

In the all-important third preseason game, Unga was making plays all over the field. He finished with six tackles in just 31 snaps and earned positive marks per Pro Football Focus. He even saw some snaps with the first team defense on passing downs.

Given the state of the Giants' linebacker corps, Unga deserves to make the final 53-man roster. Incumbent starter Jon Beason is injured with a week-to-week tag and his direct backup Jameel McClain struggled when pressed into action in 2014. If Unga continues to make plays on passing downs, a case can be made that he deserves starting snaps in the regular season.