New York Giants
Giants' John Mara on quarterback Daniel Jones: 'We've done everything possible to screw this kid up'

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The New York Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and even though the former Duke standout hasn’t quite lived up to the hype at the next level, team owner John Mara still believes in him.

"We've done everything possible to screw this kid up since he's been here. … We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones," Giants co-owner John Mara said Wednesday, via SNY.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

In three seasons, Jones has been a turnover machine — he has 29 career interceptions and 20 lost fumbles. But now that Giants are bringing in a new regime — starting with recently hired general manager Joe Schoen — they expect Jones to turn it up next season as the starting quarterback.

"When the new staff gets in here, we'll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best," Schoen said at his introductory press conference, via SNY.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

Quite a few veteran quarterbacks have been linked to the Giants, including Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson and Texans superstar Deshaun Watson, but Mara made it clear about the team’s plans at the position.

"We are not trading for Deshaun Watson," Mara said, per SNY. "There are so many reasons why we wouldn't do that. Cap-wise we couldn't afford it, but more importantly, with the (sexual assault) allegations that are out there right now, that's just not the right fit for us."

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passing the ball in first half of an NFL football game between against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jones has certainly shown flashes over the last three seasons, especially when the offensive line gives him time to throw the football. However, that specific unit on the team has struggled mightily in recent memory, and Schoen made it clear that will be priority this offseason.

"If you really want to see Daniel Jones put his best foot forward, he's got to be on his feet," said Schoen, via SNY. "If you want to see what (running back) Saquon (Barkley) can do, it would be nice if you could block guys."

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova