New York Giants' Joe Judge had simple message for draft picks: No Super Bowl talk

The New York Giants selected 10 players during the 2020 NFL Draft last week and new head coach Joe Judge had a message for each of the team’s new rookies.

Judge told safety Xavier McKinney, the team’s second-round pick out of Alabama, that he should temper his expectations when talking to reporters, according to ESPN.

NEW YORK GIANTS: EACH NFL DRAFT 2020 SELECTION

“When you talk to the media, you’ve already been through this with Coach [Nick] Saban,” Judge reportedly said. “No predictions, no comparisons, be grateful for the opportunity, alright? I don’t want to hear anything about Super Bowls or any of that crap, you got that?”

McKinney responded, “Yes, sir.”

Judge apparently also told first-round pick Andrew Thomas something similar.

GIANTS' DAVE GETTLEMAN CONFUSES FANS WEARING MASK DURING VIRTUAL DRAFT; TAKES EXTRA PRECAUTION AS CANCER SURVIVOR

“When you talk to the media, I don’t want to hear anything about Super Bowls. I don’t want to hear any predictions or comparisons. You talk about coming up here, getting to work, putting your head down, and improving. That’s all you have to worry about,” Judge reportedly said.

According to the New York Daily News, Judge wanted to make clear what he wanted his new players to focus on.

“I don’t want 53 independent contractors,” he said. “I want one team.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Judge’s actions were quickly likened to Bill Belichick, a coach he worked under for several years before joining the Giants.

New York is clearly trying to change its image after years of missing out on the playoffs. The Giants have not made the postseason since the 2016 season. The Giants haven’t won the NFC East since 2008.