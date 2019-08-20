New York Giants' Jabrill Peppers reveals moments that steered him away from baseball

New York Giants defensive back Jabrill Peppers is mostly known for his prominence on the football field. But as a kid, he had his hand in youth baseball.

According to NJ.com, Peppers mostly played outfield as a 12-year-old kid in East Orange, N.J. – before he was a standout football player at Don Bosco Prep and Paramus Catholic.

During a Little League championship game, Peppers was forced to go to the mound despite never pitching before. He recalled to NJ.com on Monday that there was one play that may have influenced his decision to switch sports.

“We lost by one because I gave up a hit to a girl, because I didn’t want to throw the ball fast at her,” he said. “She inside-the-park homered.”

Peppers recalled another moment that may have steered him away from the sport.

“Being hit by the ball, that didn’t feel good,” he said. “It’s different, getting hit by a ball than another human.”

Peppers went on to become a standout football player. He played college football at Michigan and then was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He was traded to the Giants in the offseason in a deal that saw the Browns sign Odell Beckham Jr.