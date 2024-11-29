Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Dexter Lawrence suffers dislocated elbow as team's miserable season continues

Lawrence was on his way to a first-team All-Pro nod

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The New York Giants became the first NFL team to be eliminated from playoff contention this season on Thanksgiving, and that had insult added to injury — or vice versa.

Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence suffered a season-ending dislocated elbow in the team's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Lawrence was spotted wearing a sling after the game, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday that it was a "long-term" scenario. Big Blue has just five games left on the year.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Lawrence's season will end with a career-high nine sacks, which is currently sixth in the NFL.

Lawrence had looked to be another Dave Gettleman disaster in his first three seasons after being the 19th pick in 2019, but with Daboll, he found a new groove, and he's been named a second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

Last season, he finished in ninth place in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Dexter Lawrence dance

Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants runs onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 13. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

GIANTS HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL NOT WORRIED ABOUT HIS JOB AFTER HIS TEAM WAS FIRST ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFFS

The Giants have been hit with the injury bug all season long, as defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, linebacker Azeez Ojulari and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas have all been dealt with injuries. Even quarterback Tommy DeVito, who started in his first game of the season last Sunday, injured his forearm, keeping him out of the Thanksgiving matinee.

The Giants fell to 2-10 on the season with the loss to the Cowboys, and currently own the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Dexter Lawrence vs Packers

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Dec 11, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Lawrence's offseason will now start earlier than expected, as he turns the page to 2025 — and it's likely that the rest of the team is counting down the days until they can do that, as well.

