Giants' Dexter Lawrence suffers dislocated elbow as team's miserable season continues

The New York Giants became the first NFL team to be eliminated from playoff contention this season on Thanksgiving, and that had insult added to injury — or vice versa.

Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence suffered a season-ending dislocated elbow in the team's 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Lawrence was spotted wearing a sling after the game, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday that it was a "long-term" scenario. Big Blue has just five games left on the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lawrence's season will end with a career-high nine sacks, which is currently sixth in the NFL.

Lawrence had looked to be another Dave Gettleman disaster in his first three seasons after being the 19th pick in 2019, but with Daboll, he found a new groove, and he's been named a second-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

Last season, he finished in ninth place in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

GIANTS HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL NOT WORRIED ABOUT HIS JOB AFTER HIS TEAM WAS FIRST ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFFS

The Giants have been hit with the injury bug all season long, as defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, linebacker Azeez Ojulari and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas have all been dealt with injuries. Even quarterback Tommy DeVito, who started in his first game of the season last Sunday, injured his forearm, keeping him out of the Thanksgiving matinee.

The Giants fell to 2-10 on the season with the loss to the Cowboys, and currently own the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence's offseason will now start earlier than expected, as he turns the page to 2025 — and it's likely that the rest of the team is counting down the days until they can do that, as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.