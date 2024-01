Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Both the New York Giants and Wink Martindale blinked at the same time.

After several days of a staredown as to who would bite the bullet first, the G-Men and the defensive coordinator have parted ways, the team announced Wednesday.

Reports circulated earlier in the 2023 season that Martindale and head coach Brian Daboll weren't getting along, but neither divulged much about it. Daboll even took those reports in stride and gave Martindale a game ball after a victory over the New England Patriots.

But things were brought to a head when Daboll fired members of the coaching staff that Martindale had been close with.

The Giants defense was a lone bright spot this season, so it wouldn't make sense for Daboll to fire Martindale. However, all signs pointed that Martindale wanted to leave — yet he would have forfeited his salary, and the Giants could have prevented him from coaching elsewhere in 2024.

The two parties reached a compromise where they would part ways: The Giants would keep the $3 million Martindale would have made, and he could find a job for this season, ESPN reported.

Martindale cursed out Daboll during a meeting this week and took off to Florida, ignoring messages from Giants brass, according to the New York Post.

Martindale is the second coordinator to leave the team in the young offseason: Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was fired.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also interviewing for the Tennessee Titans' open head-coaching job, and other rumors say he wants out of Big Blue, as well.

The irony is that Martindale could very well stay in the division, as defensive coordinator jobs could open up in Dallas, Philly, and D.C.

New York went 6-11 and own the sixth pick in the NFL Draft.

