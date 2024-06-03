Giants' Darren Waller drops some bars as team reportedly expects him to retire

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller decided to drop a few bars after a report said Monday he will be telling the team soon he will retire from the NFL

Waller, who recently released a music video for his song "Who Knew (Her Perspective," posted a video on social media recording a new song, which also referenced his wife Kelsey Plum. The two filed for divorce in Las Vegas earlier this year.

"Want a day in the life being me. Everything that happens ‘tween you and ya wife on TMZ. Tryna kick the door in this rap s--- like a B and E. Speaking to the blind, it’s no wonder they wasn’t foreseeing me. …

"It’s hard receiving a message from God that he’s taking back what you’ve blessed with. I’m foaming at the mouth, they know I ain’t the one to mess with."

Waller didn’t say one way or the other he was going to walk away from football. He said on Friday a decision was going to be made very soon. ESPN reported that the Giants were expecting Waller to retire.

If he does choose to play, it would be Waller’s 10th year in the league. He was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason.

He only played 12 games for the Giants and had 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown.

During the spring, Waller and Plum filed for divorce after barely a year of marriage. He appeared to reference the divorce in a music video from last month.

New York will begin its mandatory minicamp next week.