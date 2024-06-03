Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Darren Waller drops some bars as team reportedly expects him to retire

Darren Waller was acquired by the Giants last offseason

Ryan Gaydos
Published
New York Giants tight end Darren Waller decided to drop a few bars after a report said Monday he will be telling the team soon he will retire from the NFL

Waller, who recently released a music video for his song "Who Knew (Her Perspective," posted a video on social media recording a new song, which also referenced his wife Kelsey Plum. The two filed for divorce in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Darren Waller smirks

Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Want a day in the life being me. Everything that happens ‘tween you and ya wife on TMZ. Tryna kick the door in this rap s--- like a B and E. Speaking to the blind, it’s no wonder they wasn’t foreseeing me. …

"It’s hard receiving a message from God that he’s taking back what you’ve blessed with. I’m foaming at the mouth, they know I ain’t the one to mess with."

Waller didn’t say one way or the other he was going to walk away from football. He said on Friday a decision was going to be made very soon. ESPN reported that the Giants were expecting Waller to retire.

Darren Waller warms up

Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants stretches prior to the start of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

If he does choose to play, it would be Waller’s 10th year in the league. He was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason.

He only played 12 games for the Giants and had 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown.

During the spring, Waller and Plum filed for divorce after barely a year of marriage. He appeared to reference the divorce in a music video from last month.

Darren Waller makes a catch

Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants hauls in a reception against James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York will begin its mandatory minicamp next week.

