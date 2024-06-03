Justin Jefferson, Vikings agree to historic contract extension

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year contract extension on Monday, reportedly making him one of the richest players in the NFL.

The deal will keep the star wide receiver with the Vikings through the 2028 season, the team announced. The contract is worth $140 million with $110 million guaranteed, ESPN reported. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

"I would not be in this position if not for my family and their support. I’m so thankful for them instilling a foundational gratitude and competitive fire within me," Jefferson said in a statement through the team. "I’d like to thank the Wilf family, Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the entire Vikings organization for believing in me and trusting me to help lead this team. To all my teammates and coaches from the very beginning as a kid in Louisiana, all the way to the NFL, thank you for always being there for me and pushing me. Lastly, to Vikings fans everywhere, you’ll continue to get my very best each and every day. SKOL!"

Since joining the Vikings, Jefferson has been one of the top play-making wide receivers in the NFL.

He has played in 60 games and has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 as he led the league in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809). He had eight touchdown catches that year.

Injuries hampered Jefferson’s 2023 campaign. He still managed to finish with 1,074 receiving yards in 10 games. He had 68 catches and five touchdowns.

"Over the first four seasons of his career, Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL," Vikings co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a joint statement. "He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time."

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah thanked Jefferson and his reps for working with him to get the deal done.

"From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come," Adofo-Mensah added. "He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn’t be more excited for Justin and his family."

Jefferson will embark on a little bit of a different situation in 2024. He will have a new person throwing him the ball as Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason.

Minnesota selected J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan high in the draft. The team also signed Sam Darnold.