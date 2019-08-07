New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones reportedly ripped by young fan at training camp

Since being selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, quarterback Daniel Jones has appeared to have a tough time scoring fans in his new city.

Jones, who was already booed at Yankee Stadium earlier this year, was taken to task by a young fan during training camp Tuesday, according to NJ.com reporter Matt Lombardo.

NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE DANIEL JONES WELCOMED TO YANKEE STADIUM WITH RESOUNDING BOOS

According to Lombardo, the fan said: “Daniel Jones, you shouldn’t have been the No. 6 draft pick. You didn’t deserve it.”

Jones hasn’t thrown a pass yet or appeared in any kind of NFL game and probably shouldn’t be receiving so much flak so early in his young career.

About the boos, Jones told WFAN earlier Tuesday he wasn’t taking it too personally and said he didn’t even know about the Yankee Stadium crowd until after the game.

“There's worse things in the world than being a first-round pick to the Giants,” the Duke product said. “So I wasn't feeling sorry for myself. I think it's part of it, and I understand it to some extent. But I was just excited for the opportunity. It was where I wanted to be. It was how I hoped it played out, and it did. I wasn't too caught up in that.”

Fans appear to be angry at Jones because they don't believe the Giants should have used its first-round draft pick on him.