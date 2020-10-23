Giants' Daniel Jones tries to explain stumbling on 80-yard run

Daniel Jones said he was running too fast when he tripped and fell onto the ground at Lincoln Financial Field while going for what appeared to be a wide-open lane for a touchdown Thursday night.

The New York Giants quarterback carried the ball 80 yards before falling and missing out on a clear touchdown. He had no one around him when his momentum carried him too far and he tripped and fell.

While the second-year quarterback was the butt of jokes on social media, he did his best to describe what happened on the play after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I just tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up. We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief to me for sure,” Jones said.

The Giants would get bailed out with a pass interference penalty on 3rd down later in the drive and allowed Wayne Gallman to finish the drive with a touchdown run 1-yard from the end zone. The score put New York up 14-10 in the third quarter with under 7 minutes to play.

The Giants would be up by as much as 12 points before key penalties, a dropped catch and two Carson Wentz touchdown passes later and the Eagles would go on to win the game, 22-21.

The Eagles are now 2-4-1 and the Giants are now 1-6.