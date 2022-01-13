Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Ex-Giants head coach copes with firing like an average joe

The Giants let go of Joe Judge on Tuesday

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge seems at peace with losing his job, taking on the news with Belichick-like cool.

Judge had a rough two-year stretch as coach: summarized by a lack of direction that resulted in an overall record of 10-23. The excitement around Judge, in and out of MetLife Stadium, flamed out early in his sophomore season.

Head Coach Joe Judge talks with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.  The Cowboys defeated the Giants 44-20.  

Head Coach Joe Judge talks with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.  The Cowboys defeated the Giants 44-20.   (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

After speaking with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on Tuesday, Judge was officially relieved of his duties — relayed by OutKick’s Nick Geddes.

On Wednesday, TMZ obtained the first sighting of Judge since his firing, and it appears he’s eating away his troubles like a laddish 20-year-old college undergraduate.

Seen rocking his best athleisure hoodie and sweats, Judge was spotted welcoming delivery guys outside his New Jersey home on Wednesday — one seen wincing at the pounds of Michelob Ultra and Coors Light hauled.

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge look back as side judge Alan Eck (76) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge look back as side judge Alan Eck (76) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Coach Joe’s comeback playbook also included stacks of delivery pizza dropped off at his doorstep, enough to trigger a side bag of condiments and five dollars in extra ranch fees to accompany a Yellowstone binge.

Sitting back as fat paychecks get sent in to close out his $15 million deal, Judge’s post-Giants routine appears to be a fitting situation for the coach compared to repairing a broken franchise or answering calls from players "begging" to stay in East Rutherford, as previously addressed.

New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge, center, poses for photographs with team CEO John Mara, left, chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch, right, after a news conference at MetLife Stadium on January 9, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge, center, poses for photographs with team CEO John Mara, left, chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch, right, after a news conference at MetLife Stadium on January 9, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

While the New York media conducts its rounds of Schadenfreude over his firing, Judge retreats to his home to revel in frothy pints, slices of Meat Lovers and a strong NETGEAR connection to surf vacant coaching positions on ZipRecruiter.